Certificate required for interpreters in immigration cases

The Ministry of Justice and Emergency Planning has proposed that persons working as interpreters in immigration cases must submit police certificates.

‘It’s important for the proper treatment of immigration cases that the interpreters used are professionally qualified to do the job.

It’s also important that users, and the public as a whole, have confidence in the quality and suitability of the interpreters used’, says Per Sandberg,the Minister of Immigration and Integration for Fremskrittspartiet (FrP).

If an interpreter has remarks about the police certificate, the Immigration Directorate, or the Immigration Service, will assess each case individually.