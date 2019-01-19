New rules require passports to use Bank ID

A new money laundering law means that Norwegian banks will require passport ID for customers to be able to log in with BankID.





‘’The purpose is to protect both the customer and the bank against money laundering, ID theft, fraud attempts, terrorist financing, and other financial crime,’’ explained Communications Director, Hans Tronstad, of

Sparebank 1 SMN to Adresseavisen newspaper.

The new law has stricter requirements for credentials so that banks are sure who their customers are, and the rules require personal attendance.

The rules apply to all Norwegian banks, and several hundred thousand customers will have to drop by their bank with a passport in order to continue to use BankID as a login method.

4 Million Norwegians

About four million Norwegians have registered in the personal electronic ID service BankID, but not everyone needs to go into their bank and show their passports to continue using BankID.

‘’From 2007, the authorities have demanded that passports should be the basis for the customer relationship. This means that we have approved the identification for those who have become customers after 2007, but that we are still missing it for some of those who became customers of the bank before this,” said Tronstad.

Via customers being notified through their online bank, email and SMS, they have two weeks to seek out the bank.

If not, the BankID will be temporarily blocked.

Foreign nationals who do not have a Norwegian passport can present alternative documentation, such as a residence card in addition to a passport.





© NTB Scanpix / #



