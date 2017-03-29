New testing methods lead to more arrests for drink driving

2,046 persons were arrested for driving while in an intoxicated condition last year, nearly three times as many as in 2014.

Police say, ‘a new instrument, called ‘Drug Test’, which also reveals pill – and drug abuse’, is part of the reason why.

‘Previously, we only had the officers’ observations, but now drug use can easily be revealed by saliva samples’, said the chief of the Mobile Police, Runar Karlsen, to P4.

Another reason why more people are being arrested for drink driving is simply that there are more UP controls than before.

Estimates from the Public Roads Administration and Public Health show that between 70,000 and 140,000 people are driving under the influence of drugs every day, and that substance abuse has been a contributing factor in every fourth fatal accident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today