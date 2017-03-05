New U.S. travel ban expected on Monday

Donald Trump’s administration will probably announce ‘new, presidentially ordered travel restriction on Monday’ reported the American media.

According to the Washington Post, the order is expected to be a revised version of the prohibition on entry into the U.S.A. that Trump introduced in January. The original ban, which affected citizens from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria, was stopped in the courts.

Officials have said that Trump is now working on ‘a new and more clearly-defined order.’

The president has defended the imposed prohibitions on entry, and repeatedly said that it is necessary step to protect Americans against terrorists who could arrive in the United States as refugees, or as visitors from one of the predominantly Muslim countries that were listed in the ban.

Trump has said a number of times that he is convinced the government will succeed in pushing the disputed prohibition of entry through the courts.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today