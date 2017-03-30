New US Embassy opens in May

The new US embassy at Huseby in Oslo is completed, and will opens their doors on May 15th.

– We are truly excited to move to our new embassy building at Huseby. We want our new embassy to be an extension of the great and enduring U.S.-Norway relationship, and we look forward to being good neighbors and continuing to provide high-quality services to our visitors in this new facility, says charge d’affaires at the embassy, Jim DeHart, in a press release Thursday.

The former US embassy has since 1959 been in Henrik Ibsen’s street in the city center, but in 2004 the US government bought a plot at Huseby. The constructions of a new embassy startet in May 2012 and are now completed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today