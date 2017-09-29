More newspapers are being read on mobile phones

The reading figures for paper newspapers have fallen by 11.3 percent in the past year as well as on the net, while the positive trend continues for mobile devices.

Media houses’ online newspapers had a decline of 4.1 percent from 2015/2016 to 2016/2017. In the same period, the reading of mobile devices increased by 7.6 percent, showing fresh numbers from the Media Companies Association (MBL).

The statistics show that 82 percent of Norway’s population uses content from Norwegian media houses every day. 61 percent read Norwegian online newspapers daily, while paper issues reach 46 percent of the population. Mobile versions have a daily coverage of 43 percent.

“Norwegian journalism is still strong, as the daily coverage of 82 percent clearly shows. It was expected that the readers for the papers would fall, but it is positive that the content is increasingly read on mobile surfaces.

Therefore, it is pleasing that our members focus on good Norwegian digital content, “says Randi S. Øgrey, CEO of MBL.

Only 6 of the 152 newspaper titles reported have received more readers, while 99 newspapers have fewer. VG is Norway’s largest media house, while Aftenposten is the country’s largest newspaper newspaper.

