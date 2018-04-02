Next week, spring comes to southern Norway

Several places in southern Norway could see cold on the night to the first easter day. But the meteorologists promised that spring is on its way, and soon.

‘’It is very cold throughout Scandinavia, colder than normal. Nor is it much like spring today, except that the sun is shining in several places. But spring will come soon,’’ said State Meteorologist,Terje Alsvik Walløe.

New cold records were broken in several places in the mountains of southern Norway on the night to the first easter day. At Finse,it was close to minus 30 degrees.

March was an unusually cold month, compared to the normal temperatures recorded for the years 1961 to 1990. The temperatures have generally been between 2 and 4 degrees below the norm.

“It has been a special March. It is not often we can say that it has been colder than normal throughout Norway,” said Walløe.

Spring is coming

But for those who miss the sun and warmer temperatures, already by Wednesday spring will come to southern Norway.

“We are not talking about two-digit temperatures, but it will be between five and seven degrees towards the end of the week. It doesn’t quite take off, but it will be ours,” said the meteorologist.

Western Norway will have temperatures of five to eight degrees further in the week, while inland and central Norway will get the same.

In Northern Norway, however, it will take a little longer. In Nordland, Troms and Finnmark, the temperature will be just over zero, even in the middle of the day.

The climatological definition of spring is when the daytime temperature is above zero, and below ten degrees, and the temperature is rising.

According to the meteorologist, this is what will happen from Wednesday,and there is also no indication that the spring will be short-lived.

“It will be between five and ten degrees further on also, so it looks like spring is arriving. But we will probably not be near 20 degrees at first (as we can experience at this time of the year sometimes).

At Aukra in Møre and Romsdal, the snow clocks have been put forward, and snakes have appeared in Sogn and Fjordane.

In many places, motorcycles have come out, and on Good Friday, there were many people who started the boating season fully in Oslofjorden.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today