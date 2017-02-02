NHC (Helsingforskomiteen): – There are indications that Russia increases pressure on Norway

Evidence indicates that Russia increases pressure on Norway and other European countries to get lifted sanctions, said the NHC.

Secretary General Bjørn Engesland says it is important that Norwegian politicians do not allow to be influenced by this pressure.

– Foreign Affairs Committee has taken the right decision by canceling the trip also for the members of the committee who received visas for travel Thursday, says Engesland in a message on Helsinki Committee website.

As long as Russia does not comply with EU requirements, should sanctions be maintained, writes human rights organization.

The Committee regrets, however, that the journey could not happen. It is important to have dialogue with the country, it says.

– Russia has major challenges in the human rights field, and direct meetings provide an opportunity to convey criticism, but also to have constructive dialogue on the challenges that exist, says Engesland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today