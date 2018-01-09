NHO congratulates politicians for inclusive policies

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) welcomed Høyre (Right – H), Fremskrittsparti (Frp) and Venstre’s (the Left’s – V) efforts to make people feel more welcome.

But jobs must also be created, said NHO chief, Kristin Skogen Lund.

H, Frp, and V are still in government negotiations at Jeløya, outside Moss. But they’ve already talked about a common desire to get more young people, immigrants, disabled people, and part-time employees at work. NHO are very pleased by this.

‘We are definitely seeing a committee of inclusion, but we also need a job creation commission. You have to create the jobs before you can include people into them,’ said Skogen Lund.

‘But we think the efforts are very positive. It was also positive that the prime minister yesterday stressed that the private sector must become a very important part of that diligence.

Skogen Lund met the press on Monday, the day before NHO’s annual conference, which has been given the title ‘Value of Work’ this year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today