Nine in ten use internet every day

Nine in ten Norwegians between 16 and 79 years surf the internet every day. Sixty-five per cent use social media daily.

Ninety-six per cent between 16 and 79 years have used the internet in the last three months, and 90 per cent use the internet every day.

Almost everyone between 16 and 54 years surfs the web daily. The share decreases to 69 per cent in the 65 to 74 years age group. Ninety-four per cent of Norwegian households have broadband access at home.

Two in three use social media daily

A growing share of the population use social media. In 2017, 80 per cent between 16 and 79 years had used social media in the last three months.

The share has increased from 74 per cent in 2016 and 71 per cent in 2015. Daily users increased from 54 per cent in 2015 to 65 per cent in 2017.

The growth in recent years is largely due to an increase in use among the older age groups in the survey. Almost as many men as women use social media, but women are more likely to be frequent social media users.

Other common internet activities are sending and receiving emails, using online banking and reading online newspapers. Approximately 9 in 10 Norwegians between 16 and 79 years perform these activities.

Three in four shop online

Seventy-five per cent of Norwegians have ordered goods or services online in the last 12 months. People with a higher education are more likely to shop online. Almost nine in ten with a college or university education have shopped online in the last year.

Among those who ordered goods or services online, 82 per cent have used Norwegian online sellers, and 56 per cent have used foreign online sellers. Holiday accommodation and other travel arrangements are popular goods or services to buy online.

Source: SSB / Norway Today