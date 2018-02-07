NMFA Issues Travel Advisory

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (NMFA) has issued a travel advisory to exercise extreme caution within the Republic of Maldives. The NMFA advisory particularly prescribes caution to Norwegians traveling within the Maldivies capital city Malé. Norway’s diplomatic relations with Maldives are handled by the Norwegian Embassy in the Sri Lanka city of Colombo

The UK and USA have reacted to the current political crisis within Maldives.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

The updated NMFA travel advisory comes just 2 days after Maldives President Abdulla Yameens declared a state of emergency. Yameens refuses abiding a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners.

Former head of state and now opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was arrested Monday after voicing the position that Yameens (Gayooms half-brother) should relinquish the presidency. Gayoom held political office for 30 years, leading to Maldives’ first democratic elections in 2008.

The NMFA notes that military force was employed to overtake the Maldives Supreme Court building and place judges under military arrest. Immediately following, the 3 still-seated judges canceled their judicial edict prescribing release of political prisoners.

Norway provided NOK30 million towards humanitarian tsunami relief to Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives and the Seychellesor in 2007-2009.

