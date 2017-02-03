No Airport Express train service from Saturday night to Sunday morning

Planned work on the Airport Express (Flytoget) train tracks means people will have to find other ways to trvel to Gardermoen Airport during the weekend.

Bane NOR will be conducting planned maintenance on the Airport Express train tracks from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Alternative transport will be set up from all stations.

From Saturday at 21:25 to Sunday at 07:15 there will also be a number of other trains affected due to the work at Oslo S. NSB is encouraging all travellers to check their train routes.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today