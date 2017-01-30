No British entry ban for Trump

The British government rejects the petition from almost a million Britons who would deny US President Donald Trump his visit to Britain.

The Government believes this would “ruined everything” that talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and Donald Trump have achieved, reports the BBC on Twitter.

The petition, which according to the British Parliament’s website as of writing this has 928,254 signatures, was a response to Trump’s decision to close US borders to refugees and people from seven Muslim countries.

The British government is required to respond to claims that are signed by over 10.00 people and consider holding a debate on proposals with over 100,000 signatures.

May visited Trump in Washington a few days ago and then invited the US president to the UK, which many British people strongly dislike.

– He should not be invited on an official state visit since this will lead to shame on Her Majesty the Queen, they stated on the petition website.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————-