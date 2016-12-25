No casualties in the Christmas traffic for the past two years

After several years of many serious accidents at Christmas, according to figures from the Public Road Administration, no one has died in Christmas traffic during the past two years.

Up to Christmas Day, for two years, there were no reports of fatal accidents during the holiday season.

‘People are mostly good, and driving well. But we are still a little uneasy. Heavy traffic, along with demanding road and weather conditions in December, means an increased risk for drivers’, said road director, Terje Moe Gustavsen.

Every year, around a hundred accidents involving injuries happen in the Christmas traffic. High speeds, and overtaking, create dangerous situations and are the common denominator.

‘By adjusting our speed to the weather conditions, and staying within the speed limit, you make an important contribution so that we can travel safely in the Christmas traffic’, said Gustavsen .

During Christmas traffic in 2015, 83 serious accidents were registered, but no fatalities. Nor during the previous Christmas were there any fatalities on Norwegian roads.

On average, three people were killed in Christmas traffic over the course of the past five years.

