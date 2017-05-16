No new data attacks in Europe reports Europol

No additional data attacks in Europe according to Europol

Europe seems to have dodged several data attacks Monday. Europol describes the situation as stable.

“The number of victims does not seem to have gone up, and so far, the situation seems stable in Europe, which is a success,” said Jan Op Oorth, spokesman for the European Police co-operation.

He believes that many businesses have made sure to install the necessary security updates on their computer networks this weekend.

“It looks like a lot of IT security people have done their homework during the weekend and have been running security updates,” said Oorth.

For further information on Ransomware, how to protect your data, devices, what to do when infected with ransomware and access to unlocking tools please visit https://www.nomoreransom.org/, a free online resource developed by Europol, Dutch Police and industry partners.

© NTB Scanpix / Europol / Norway Today