NOAS reacts on practice for young asylum seekers

Young asylum seekers refused residency

Since 2016, 187 unaccompanied young asylum seekers without return opportunities have been refused residency in Norway. NOAS criticizes UDI and UNE for the practice.

The Norwegian Organization for asylum seekers (NOAS) express in a letter to the UDI and UNE their concern about how the practice is not in accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Children, and how the UDI in earlier resolutions refers to return schemes that are not yet in place, according to VG.

– Refusals are given to single minors as young as 14 years. These minors are put in an impossible situation.

– We believe UDI must assess whether it is in accordance with the Convention on Children to refuse lone children when they cannot return, says Mona Reigstad Dabour, adviser in NOAS.

Unit manager at the Return unit of the UDI, Katinka Hartmann, said that they are working actively to put in place a scheme, hopefully during May.

– There are currently 16 Afghans under the age of 18 who have been refused their asylum application and have received a call to leave. Most of them are between 17 and 18 years old.

– It is crucial for UDI that unaccompanied minors are reunited with the correct caregivers, she says.

Hartmann says that according to the regulations, UDI must reject the asylum application if the person does not have a need for protection and has adequate care in his or her home country.

– It may require a political decision for us to do it differently, she concludes.

