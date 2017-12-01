Nobel tangle unraveled next week

Nobel tangle probably unraveled next week

By the end of next week, it can finally be clarified whether Frp-nestor Carl I. Hagen may or may not take place on the Nobel Committee.

The discussions surrrounding the eligibility of Hagen (Progress Party) has become a political sequel without precedence. It is nearing the final chapter, but yet there are threads to untangle. The majority of the parliament wishes to impose a principle that parliamentary members and deputies should not be electable to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

The question is whether the new principles will come into force after the year’s election or if they effectively put a stop to Hagen’s Nobel dream.

Voting next week

– There are several views regarding this among the parties, says President of the Parliament, Olemic Thommessen, to NTB.

– Proposals for new principles for election to the Nobel Committee may be promoted as a case in the Parliament (Storting) or as part of the recommendation by the Nomination Committee. The majority will however have to decide whether these principles should apply to this election or to later elections, he says.

The parliamentary election committee – which consists of 37 representatives – hopes to have its recommendation ready next week. Then the actual voting can also take place.

– We hope that this vote will be performed by the end of next week, says Thommessen.

Lex Hagen

The so-called election committee met on Thursday. After the meeting, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre concluded that the majority supported a principle that neither parliamentary representatives nor deputies may be part of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

– The proposal is interesting, but there are some loose ends. We must clarify and evaluate the consequences, says parliamentary leader ofthe Centre Party, Marit Arnstad, to NTB later on Thursday.

The uncertainties relate to the principles of personal elections and matters in the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure. In the case of personal elections in the Parliament, it is in principle sufficient with one vote, unless a counter candidate is presented.

Counter candidate

According to Støre, Labour is not planning to propose a counter-candidate against Hagen, who is still the Progress Party’s candidate for the Nobel Committee.

– It is an important principle that the parties themselves are responsible for finding candidates for the Nobel Committee, he says.

The Progress Party’s parliamentary leader Hans Andreas Limi is critical of the process and describes it as very untidy. to Klassekampen, he suggests that a minor revenge action against Labour might come.

Specifically, the Labour is considering responding with its own proposal, directed at Labour’s committee member Thorbjørn Jagland, that leaders of international organizations should not be able to be on the committee.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today