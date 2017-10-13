The Government will continue to increase funding for global health and education and is proposing a total allocation of NOK 7.7 billion for these two areas in 2018,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

The Government is proposing an increase of NOK 400 million in aid to global health in 2018, bringing the total allocation for global health to NOK 4.1 billion. The Government doubled its support for global education in the period 2013-2017 and has now proposed a further increase of NOK 190 million, bringing the total allocation for this area to NOK 3.6 billion.

‘Norway plays a leading role in efforts to promote global health and education. These are two of the key priority areas in our development policy. In addition to our own efforts, we are also working to increase the mobilisation of resources for global health and education at the national and global levels. A concerted global effort is needed if we are to make progress in these areas. No single donor or country can do this alone,’ Mr Brende said.

Today, more than 260 million children and young people do not go to school because of conflict or poverty. The Government will maintain its focus on girls’ education, the quality of education and learning outcomes, and on vocational education and training in situations of crisis and conflict.

In the field of global health, the Government will give priority to women’s and children’s health, efforts to combat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and epidemic and pandemic preparedness through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Norwegian aid is primarily channelled through global actors such as UN organisations, the World Bank, and global partnerships for education and health. Considerable funds are also channelled through Norwegian civil society organisations or are allocated to specific country initiatives.