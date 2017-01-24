Nora and William most popular names in 2016

Nora has been the third most popular first name for girls in this century, after Emma and Sara.

In 2016, Nora saw a jump in popularity, with the highest score since Emma in 2003/2004. William reached the top in 2015, and continued to grow in popularity in 2016.

Girls’ names

1 Nora/Norah/Noora

2 Emma

3 Sara/Sarah/Zara

4 Sofie/Sophie

5 Sofia/Sophia

6 Maja/Maia/Maya

7 Olivia

8 Ella

9 Ingrid/Ingerid/Ingri

10 Emilie

Boys’ names

1 William

2 Oskar/Oscar

3 Lucas/Lucas

4 Mathias/Matias

5 Filip

6 Oliver

7 Jakob/Jacob

8 Emil

9 Noah/Noa

10 Aksel/Axel

Source: SSB / Norway Today