Nora and William most popular names in 2016

Nora has been the third most popular first name for girls in this century, after Emma and Sara.
In 2016, Nora saw a jump in popularity, with the highest score since Emma in 2003/2004. William reached the top in 2015, and continued to grow in popularity in 2016.
Girls’ names
1 Nora/Norah/Noora
2 Emma
3 Sara/Sarah/Zara
4 Sofie/Sophie
5 Sofia/Sophia
6 Maja/Maia/Maya
7 Olivia
8 Ella
9 Ingrid/Ingerid/Ingri
10 Emilie
Boys’ names
1 William
2 Oskar/Oscar
3 Lucas/Lucas
4 Mathias/Matias
5 Filip
6 Oliver
7 Jakob/Jacob
8 Emil
9 Noah/Noa
10 Aksel/Axel
Source: SSB / Norway Today
