Nordic Defence ministers meet in Finland

The meeting of the Nordic defence ministers will be held in Helsinki on 6 to 7 November. Finland holds the chairmanship of Nordefco in 2017.

During this meeting, a working session of the Nordic and Baltic defence ministers and the Northern Group defence ministers will also be organised.

The Nordic defence ministers will discuss current topics in Nordic defence cooperation such as joint procurement and the results of the Finnish presidency.

Other issues on the agenda are joint exercises and Nordic cooperation in international operations. The ministers will decide about and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Nordic Cooperation for Air Surveillance Information Exchange.

Northern European security issues will be discussed in the Northern Group’s working session. Apart from the Nordic countries and the Baltic States, the Northern Group consists of the Netherlands, Great Britain, Poland and Germany.

The Nordic-Baltic meeting and the Northern Group meeting will address the security situation in the neighbouring areas and the development of defence cooperation both at the regional and European level.

Source: government.no / Norway Today