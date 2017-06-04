Nordic leaders condemn London terror

The Nordic leaders endorse the condemnation of Saturday’s terrorist attacks in the heart of London.

“I’m shocked and sad about the news from London and strongly condemn the attack. Our thoughts go to all those affected, writes Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila on Twitter.

He is accompanied by Denmark’s foreign minister Anders Samuelsen.

– Terrible terrorists. It’s so sick that I can not find words. They must be combated with all we have, until they are exterminated, he tweets.

– Another malicious terrorist attack in London last night. Solidarity with the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones, writes Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) also reacts strongly to the terrorist attack in London.”I strongly condemn the cruel terrorist attack in London. Our deep compassion and condolences go to the affected and their families, he tweets.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today