The Nordic Resistance Movement has been banned in Finland

A Finnish court has decided to ban the Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement in Finland. It was members of this organization that marched this summer in Kristiansand.

In addition to the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMB), another organization associated with them, Pohjoinen Perinne, has also been banned. The police in Finland, who requested for the ban, believe the organizations encourage and reward violence.

NBM has opposed the courts decision of the ban and refer that the have freedom of expression.

Earlier in November, the police in Agder decided to resume the investigation after NMB’s march in Kristiansand.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today