Norway shows high figures for overdose statistics

Norway has nearly FOUR TIMES as many drug-related, overdose deaths as is the average in Europe.

The number of drug-related deaths in Norway was 76 per 1 million in the population in 2014, according to a new report from the European Union (EU) Drugs Agency.

The average among the 30 countries covered by the report, the EU’s 28 member countries, plus Norway and Turkey, is comparable to 20 deaths per 1 million in the population. It’s assumed that some countries may have under-reported their overdose statistics.

Northern Europe has the highest drug related death rates. The figure is highest in Estonia, at 103 per million in the population.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today