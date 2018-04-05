Norovirus outbreak in the health care system

The Norovirus has moved from Easter Mountain to hospitals and nursing homes. There have been reports of many outbreaks.

Hanne-Merete Eriksen, Head of Department of Resistance and Infection Prevention at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, says to the Nursing Departments that it is important that health personnel are on duty.

The Norovirus outbreak gave many Easter tourists upset stomachs during Easter. The Norovirus infection was found at both tourist cabins and at hotel facilities. Last year there were reported 49 outbreaks of norovirus in nursing homes and in 8 hospitals, with a total of 819 infected patients.

So far this year, there are reports of 518 patients, with 29 outbreaks of norovirus in nursing homes and in 10 hospitals.

– “Norovirus affects both nurses and patients and clearly has consequences. For the vast majority of people affected, it involves acute onset of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, lasting from one to three days. But in some rare cases it can also cause more serious health risks,” says Eriksen.

The virus is common during this season. Sometimes the outbreaks occur earlier, other times later.

– “An outbreak of the Norovirus at Easter is not unusual,” says Eriksen.

