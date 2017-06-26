North Korea intends to build a ‘holiday paradise’

According to El Confidencial newspaper, Kim Jong-oz’s regime is planning to build a Mediterranean-inspired beach resort, thus having a destination for officials to visit with a warmer climate, so to gain inspiration.

The North Korean Embassy in Madrid confirmed the Spanish newspapers’ report.

Mediterranean tour

According to El Confidencial, North Korean officials visited France, Italy and eventually ended their journey in Spain.

It was the latter country they liked best. Especially the Norwegian charter holiday destination favourite, Benidorm.

According to the Spanish Embassy spokesperson in Madrid, the delegation were excited about Benidorm’s tall buildings, and varied attractions.

The Marina d’Or hotel complex particularly caught the North Korean delegations’ attention. Marina d’Or accommodates over 5,000 guests, and features large swimming pools, and several theme parks.

‘Hermetically sealed’ land

The North Korean spokesperson at the embassy said that the North Korean beach hotel would be built in the coastal city of Wonsan, from where North Korea has launched several test missiles.

‘The hotel is aimed at both national and international markets. We have already planned construction of a hotel in Wonsan which is slightly bigger than Marina d’Or. Building has already begun, and the hotel resort will be ready by the middle of 2018,’ said the spokesperson.

Matías Pérez Such was the tour operator for the North Koreans in Spain, and he said that they were very interested in the hotel complexes in Benidorm.

‘They asked a lot of detailed questions about the cost of the hotel. If they want to develop tourism, it’s logical to start from scratch, and not with a 55 storey hotel. But it’s positive that North Korea no longer wants to be the most hermetically sealed country in the world. Tourism breaks barriers’, said Matias Such to El Confidencial newspaper.

