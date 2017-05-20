North Korea proposes permanent peace agreement

North Korea has proposed that the USA replace today’s ceasefire agreement for the Korean Peninsula with a permanent peace agreement.

‘The Trump administration should introduce a new policy towards North Korea to ensure lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,’ said North Korea’s United Nations (UN) ambassador, Kim In Ryong, at a press conference in New York.

However, he did not say anything about how the USA can achieve this unilaterally.

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council once again condemned recent missile launches from North Korea, and discussed tougher sanctions against the regime.

Self defense

Kim In Ryong claimed that the latest rocket tests were to be considered as self-defence, rejecting allegations that North Korea was involved in the massive cyber attack that hit 150 countries last week.

‘It’s typical of the USA to start a noisy anti-North Korea campaign,’ he said.

The Korean Army ceasefire agreement, from which North Korea has repeatedly threatened to withdraw, was signed in 1953. However, North and South Korea are technically still at war.

