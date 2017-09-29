North Korea talks scheduled in Norway

A Japanese newspaper reported that the United States and North Korea are considering informal talks in Norway in October .

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper quoted sources in both the United States and South Korea, saying that former and current American officials, as well as experts from North Korea would attend.

North Korea will send its bureau chief for North America, Choi Sun-hee. However, the United States is pushing for the North Koreans to send people from a higher level of government, such as the first Secretary of State, Kim Kye-Gwan, or Deputy Secretary of State, Han Song Ryol, wrote the newspaper.

If the information is correct, this would be the second time the parties would meet in Norway this year.

Dagbladet newspaper first reported the news in Norway. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declines to comment on the matter.

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UD, don’t want to comment on any roles for Norway in peace and reconciliation work,’ said UD’s communications manager, Frode Overland Andersen, in an email to Dagbladet newspaper.

