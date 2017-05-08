North Korea and the United States to hold talks in Norway

Representatives from North Korea and the United States are to hold talks in Norway

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claims North Korean and US officials are to hold talks in Oslo, Japanese TBS News writes.

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, China hopes that talks will make a positive contribution to the relationship between the United States and North Korea.

Spokesman Shi Xiang claims the meeting is expected to be held in Norway, but it is unclear when it may occur.

Also TV Asahi reports about the alleged meeting. According to the website, former employees of the US Department of Foreign Affairs will meet North Korean officials in Oslo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says to NTB that they will not comment on questions related to any Norwegian involvement in peace and reconciliation work.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today