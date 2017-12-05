Norway and Colombia sign health agreement

Norway has entered into a five-year health agreement with Colombia. Among other things, the countries will cooperate on mental health, and alcohol and drug policies.

The intensive agreement between Colombia and Norway was signed in Bogotá on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health and Care Services wrote in a press release that the cooperation fits well with Norway’s involvement in the peace process in Colombia.

‘Many of those who are affected by the conflict are struggling with mental challenges and post-traumatic stress. Through health cooperation, we hope to contribute to improvements in the health system as an important part of the reconstruction of the country.

If health cooperation helps to strengthen the bilateral relations between Norway and Colombia, we are pleased to contribute,’ stated Maria Jahrmann Bjerke of the Ministry of Health and Care.

Jahrmann Bjerke signed the agreement on behalf of Norway, while Health Minister, Alejandro Gaviria Uribe, signed for Colombia.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today