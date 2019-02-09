Norway and Ethiopia agreed on a return agreement

Norway and Ethiopia have agreed on a new return agreement. 230 Ethiopians who have received their final rejections of their asylum applications are now to be returned, according to the Ministry of Justice.

“Ethiopians are the largest group in the Norwegian asylum system, more than one in five who are in a Norwegian reception centers and have received their final rejection letter come from Ethiopia. This return agreement makes it easier to return the 230 people back to their home country. That’s good,” says Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp) to NTB.

“The agreement was put in place in January. I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Ethiopia on return cooperation,” says Wara.

The previous return agreement with Ethiopia, which was signed in 2012, expired two years ago in January 2017.

There have been fewer and fewer asylum seekers from Ethiopia to Norway in recent years. Last year, 44 Ethiopians applied for asylum; in 2016 and 2017, 158 and 91 persons from Ethiopia applied for asylum in Norway respectively.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today