Norway congratulates Morocco on its membership in the African Union (AU)

TOPICS:
Morocco flagMorocco flag.Photo: pixabay.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 5. February 2017

Foreign Minister Børge Brende welcomes the decision by the African Union (AU) to accept Morocco as a member.

‘Norway has a strategic partnership with the AU and we believe it is a positive step that Morocco now is part of this important regional organisation.

We therefore congratulate Morocco on its membership in the AU.

We hope this will give a renewed dynamism to the region and will give rise to new opportunities of cooperation both within the AU as well as with strategic partners like Norway’, says Brende.

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Norway congratulates Morocco on its membership in the African Union (AU)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*