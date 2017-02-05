Norway congratulates Morocco on its membership in the African Union (AU)

Foreign Minister Børge Brende welcomes the decision by the African Union (AU) to accept Morocco as a member.

‘Norway has a strategic partnership with the AU and we believe it is a positive step that Morocco now is part of this important regional organisation.

We therefore congratulate Morocco on its membership in the AU.

We hope this will give a renewed dynamism to the region and will give rise to new opportunities of cooperation both within the AU as well as with strategic partners like Norway’, says Brende.

Source: government.no / Norway Today