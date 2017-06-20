EU fund for weapons research

Norway is considering participation in the EU’s new fund for weapons research

Norway is invited to participate in a new large EU fund for research and joint procurement of military equipment.

Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) is considering whether Norway will join the EU’s permanent fund, which will spend 500 million euros, or 4.7 billion NOK, in research and 1 billion euros in the purchase of defense equipment in the period 2021-27, Writes Aftenposten.

The goal is to coordinate defense efforts in Europe. Real investments will be greater, as EU funds will only be a pillar in the joint project, according to Svenska Dagbladet.

The Government’s program for cooperation with the EU states that “The Government will continue its cooperation with the EU to develop joint defense materials.”

Strengthening Europe

“It will strengthen Europe as a relevant and strategic player, also within NATO. We also want to participate in the EU Defense Research and Development Program.”

The case was discussed in the European Parliament in May. There the government informs the parliament about current EEA matters.

Deputy Director Ann Kristin Salbuvik from the Ministry of Defense writes in an email to the newspaper that a decision on Norwegian participation will be taken this autumn.

