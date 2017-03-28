Norway continues efforts in the Mediterranean

Norway intends to continue to offer vessels in connection with the refugee situation in the Mediterranean.

Since the spring of 2015 the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot together with rescue boat Peter Henry von Koss has saved over 60,000 refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean.

Now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Norway intends to continue to offer vessels in connection with the refugee situation and the large number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

– We will now go to the market with a view to continue to contribute to operation Triton, the Ministry said in a press release.

Norway has since 2015 contributed with two boats to the EU border control operation, Frontex, dealing with the large number of migrants in the Mediterranean traveling from Africa with the hope of reaching Europe.

Siem Pilot is the larger vessel involved in the operation Triton in the central Mediterranean, with an agreement that will expire on May 15th of 2017.

Peter Henry von Koss is participating in Operation Poseidon offshore of Greece. This agreement expires on June 15th of this year.

