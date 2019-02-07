Norway defies the United States’ call to bring home foreign fighters

US authorities asked all the countries in the coalition against IS to bring home their imprisoned fighters, which the Norwegian authorities exclude as a possibility.

On Wednesday, the coalition met IS in the US capital Washington. Norwegian Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H),

represented Norway during the meeting.

“IS is still a threat and it is our generation’s mission to stop them” said US Foreign Minister, Mike Pompeo, according to TV 2 news.

Pompeo’s statement contrasts with President Donald Trump’s earlier statement that IS is defeated. Trump has notified of US withdrawal

from Syria.

During Wednesday’s coalition meeting, Pompeo urged all the member states to bring home their foreign fighters and bring them to justice.

It is not a request that the Norwegian authorities have plans to meet.

“Foreign fighters who come home to Norway will be prosecuted, but we will not actively fetch home Norwegian citizens who have committed

criminal acts abroad” said acting communications manager, Kristin Enstad, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About 100 Norwegian citizens have gone to the conflict areas, and the authorities estimate that approximately 30 of them are still in Syria and Iraq.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today