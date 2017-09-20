Norway donates NOK 80 million to IS-liberated territories in Syria

Norway sends NOK 80 million to humanitarian organizations that help people fleeing from the war zones in Syria, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“There is a major need for relief in areas that have been released from the ISIL terrorist group. The funds will also go to life-saving efforts in such areas,” said Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

He points out that the UN fears that 25,000 people are blocked in Raqqa City, as a living shield, by the terrorist group IS.

In addition, there is need for food, shelter and medical assistance to hundreds of thousands of people who have fled to nearby areas. Norway has promised NOK 10 billion in support of the Syria crisis over a four-year period, and by the end of 2017, NOK 5 billion will be paid.

“It is important to provide quick assistance to those who have now been displaced by acts of war, and so that they may return to their homes. As areas are released from ISIL, we will consider further increased assistance to the civilian population, “Brende said.

The UN expects tens of thousands of people to flee from Deir-ez-Zor as a result of the ongoing conflicts between the Syrian army and IS there. According to UD, over 13 million people in Syria are in need, hence more than 6 million who have had to flee from their homes on several occasions. Over 5 million Syrians have fled from the country.

