Norway doubles support to hunger-stricken countries

Norway increases the allocations to hunger disasters in Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and north eastern Nigeria from NOK 349 million to NOK 673 million to date this year.

The funds are to go to life-saving relief and food security measures including 1.4 million children at risk of starving to death.

– It is urgent to save lives. The security situation makes it difficult to give help in a quick and efficient manner.

We encourage governments and all stakeholders in the famine-affected areas to provide civilians immediate access to humanitarian aid, according to Foreign Minister Brende.

The funds will be channelled through the UN, the Red Cross and Norwegian humanitarian organizations. The Foreign Ministry states in a press release that the situation is being closely monitored and that further support will be considered continuously.

– We must do everything we can to prevent such disasters from developing again. Countries must give stability and security to citizens, find political solutions to their challenges, and facilitate people to find work and sufficient food, says Brende.

