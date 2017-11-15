Norway elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Norway is on the committee, which decides which new regions are listed on

UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, for the next four years.

Twelve new countries, including Norway, have been elected members of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee.

‘This is a big event for us. The World Heritage Committee is an important committee in de UN-systeem, en de World Heritage List is belangrijk voor het beveiligen van de wereld culture and natural heritage for the future, “said climate and environmental minister, Vidar Helgesen of Right (H).

In addition to adopting new areas on the world heritage list, the committee is responsible voor het monitoren en beheren van de gebieden op de World Heritage List, en assessing om landene har behov for rådgivning eller assistance.

A big responsibility

‘It is a major responsibility for Norway to participate in the committee. Getting onto the World Heritage Site List means a lot for tourism, value creation and the ability to take care of unique places. These are natural and cultural sites that we maintain in good condition for future generations, “said Helgesen.

Norway currently has eight areas on the World Heritage List, and will not promote new nominations so long as Norway is a member of the committee.

Norway’s delegation to the committee will be chaired by Riksantikvar Jørn Holme and Senior Vice President, Berit Lein, of the Environment Directorate.

New leader

Last week, Audrey Azoulay became the new head of the organization. The former French Minister of Culture vil tage over ledelsen i en vanskelig periode for Unesco.

The United States and Israel resigned from the organization in October, after accusing Unesco of anti-Israeli attitudes. In 2011, the United States stopped its money transfers because of the Palestinian Authority became a member of the organization.

A new report shows that 62 of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites are threatened by climate change. The Number has almost doubled since 2014. The endangered areas include coral reefs, glaciers and wetlands.

