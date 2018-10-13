Norway extends border control by six months

Norway extends the temporary border control by half a year when it expires in November.

The Minister of Justice, Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp), informs NTB.

“We have informed the European Commission that we will extend the border control by six months. This is due to concern about the threat of terrorism, potential for a secondary migration and the increased use of fake documents,” said Wara, on the phone from Luxembourg, where he participated Friday at the EU Justice Ministerial meeting.

In order for border control to be lifted, Wara believes that the security situation in Europe must be changed, especially in the case of terrorist threats and the use of fake documents.

Sceptical

One of the issues discussed at the Friday ministerial meeting was the European Commission’s proposal to create a European Commonwealth Border security team with 10,000 employees, a proposal that several member states are sceptical about.

Also, Wara is sceptical. He wants better documentation that such a large team is needed.

“I want stronger evidence that there is such a need for 10,000 more people. It’s a relatively high number and I want more documentation both regarding the need and the realism of this,” says Wara, who believes that each country should basically take care of its own borders.

He thinks an alternative could be a smaller force, which has the ability to mobilise if situations arise where another country needs help to guard their borders.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today