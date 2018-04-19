Norway extends border control

Norway has decided to extend the temporary border controls on ferry carriers for another six months.

Today’s border control rules expire on May the 11th. Now the government has decided to extend them to November. This is evident from a letter to the EU from Justice Minister, Tor Mikkel Wara of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

He justifies the border controls because immigration to Europe is still so high that there is a risk that a significant number of people with unclear identity could come to Norway. The concern is that some of these may have plans to commit terrorist attacks.

In addition to Norway, Denmark, France, Sweden,Germany and Austria also have temporary border controls. The controls were introduced in the wake of the refugee crisis and the wave of terrorist attacks in Europe in 2015, but have provoked dissatisfaction in Brussels because they challenge the principle of free flow across national borders within the Schengen area.

The Norwegian control applies to ferries arriving in Norway from Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

