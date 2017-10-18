Norway has filed a complaint with Jagland for the Council of Europe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted a formal complaint of Thorbjørn Jagland to the Council of Europe following a Facebook post on Norwegian policy.

This has been confirmed by UD’s communications manager Frode O. Andersen to NRK.

The background is a Facebook post where Jagland criticizes what he thinks is a passive Norwegian attitude to the behaviour of the police during the demonstrations in Barcelona.

– Jagland claimed that the UD mentioned the police methods in Spain as an internal matter. This was wrong and completely misleading from what was really said, says Andersen.

He adds that the UD commented directly on Jagland’s Facebook page and that the same message was then formally conveyed via Norway’s delegation to the Council of Europe.

Jagland is General Secretary of the Council of Europe, and former Norwegian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ap.

He told NRK, via Facebook, that he has no reaction that the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delivered a formal complaint about him.

“I am, according to the European Convention on Human Rights, independent of any government and have oathed it,” explains Jagland.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today