Norway grants residence to so-called ‘Islamists’

Asylum seekers who are members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, the Islamist group that,according to Swedish media, the Stockholm terrorist was connected to, may receive residence permits in Norway.

A search through Immigration Appeals’ data-base shows that more people who have been associated with, or been accused of affiliation to, the Islamist group, Hizb ut-Tahrir, have been granted residence in Norway. This happened as recently as last year, wrote Minerva.

Of Unit-leader, Christine Roca of the Immigration Department (UDI), confirmed the practice.

‘People with ties to Hizb-out Tahrir risk persecution upon return to their home countries, and therefore may gain asylum in Norway’, she said to Minerva.

UDI (UNE) also confirmed that membership of Hizb ut-Tahrir among Uzbeks and Tajiks may provide the basis for asylum in Norway.

Hizb ut-Tahrir denied Swedish media reports that the Stockholm-terrorist, Rakhmat Akilov of Uzbekistan, was linked to their organization.

Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, was very critical of allowing residence to Islamists when he was immigration policy spokesman for Fremskrittspartiet (The Progress Party – FrP).

‘Radical ‘Islamists’ should never gain citizenship, and should never be granted a residence permit’, said Amundsen to Aftenposten newspaper in 2010.

Hizb ut-Tahrir was founded among Palestinians in Jordan in the early 1950s. The goal of the organization is to create a ‘Caliphate’ that will unite all Muslims under Islamic rule. The organization is banned in many Muslim countries.

