Norway increases support to Ukrainian veterans

Norway donates NOK 1.8 million to a program to help Ukrainian soldiers who have participated in the fighting in the eastern part of the country.

The money is channeled through NATO’s support fund for the follow-up of veteran Ukrainian soldiers.

– This poses a major societal challenge and affects many individuals and families.

Therefore, we have decided to grant NOK 1.8 million to a program that facilitates the psychological support and rehabilitation involved, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende (Conservatives), said.

He announced the support under a meeting with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympusj-Tsyntsadze in Oslo on Friday.

Norway is leading NATO’s support fund for re-education of military personnel in the Ukraine, where there has been hard fighting between Russian-friendly and Ukrainian forces for control over the counties of Luhansk and Donetsk for three years.

There was also a dialogue between Norway and Ukraine on European integration on Friday.

– We want to assist Ukraine at a more general level in terms of European integration as well. The establishment of this dialogue is an expression thereof, Minister for Matters EU, said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today