Norway lost the World Cup final against France, but secured a historic silver medal

The men’s Norwegian handball team lost the World Cup final against France by 26 goals to 33, but can still enjoy the historic result of having taken Norway’s first men’s championship medal ever from the event.

Sander Sagosen and his handball boys ended up against a French goalkeeping wall, but the excitement will continue with the European Championships about one year from now, which, as the team proved today, could certainly end with a Norwegian gold.

The Danish judges, Martin Gjeding and Mads Hansen, were not of much worth to the Norwegian camp after the loss. That is understandable.Norway lost to what were this evening, a better team.

Norway played very good handball for just over 20 minutes of the first period. Well over 70% of their shots counted, and they had a good goalkeeper in Thorbjorn Bergerud. They made sure the home favourites were put under pressure.

For extended periods they were completely on the defensive. The Norwegian right side had the two sledgehammers, Kent Tønnesen and Eivind Tangen, who scored almost every time they shot.

But going into the break Norway was 16-13, conceeding to a French 17-18 lead.

Suddenly the keeper, Gerard, was awakened, and it made the fight even again. Gerard continued to save the weaker Norwegian shots, when France poured in shortly after the break. Pretty soon the score stood at 23-18.

The Danish judges were on the line where France got several questionable decisions given to themselves. The Norwegian team’s manager, Christian Berge, was clearly furious on the bench on several occasions.

For Norway, the championship has been a show of team spirit, quality, humour and openness.

The guys answered everything without holding back, which should create a headline or two. The women’s handball team are now a strong contender in the race to become the people’s champions number one.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today