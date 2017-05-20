Norwegian authorities in meeting regarding shrimp trawler in Murmansk

The ’Fiskebåt’ Organization informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Fisheries about the situation of the shrimp trawler held in Murmansk

The Norwegian shrimp trawler Remøy is held back in Murmansk by the Russian Coast Guard. In a statement after the meeting, the UD writes that the case is being processed by the Russian judiciary, and that the Norwegian authorities are following the case carefully, according to NRK.

Ministries involved

– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Consulate General in Murmansk will continue to provide consular assistance to the shipping company and crew, the press spokesman Astrid Sehl writes in an email to the channel.

Fiskebåt (Fishing boat) asked at the meeting on Friday for help from the ministry to solve the situation.

The vessel Remøy, with 17 people aboard, was stopped in a routine control by the coast guard and brought to Murmansk on May 10. This happened after trouble with the trawling license in the Russian sector. Russia requires NOK 90 million in bail. The Ministry of Fisheries has admitted that they accidentally unchecked the application for shrimp trawling to the Russian authorities. For shrimp trawler Remøy this spells disaster, according to NRK.

Fiskebåt

Fiskebåt (Fishing boat) is an interest and employers organization for the Norwegian high seas fishing fleet.

