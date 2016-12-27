Norway provides the most in humanitarian aid

Norway gave 1.05 percent of gross national income to humanitarian aid last year, versus an average of 0.3 percent in the 28 OECD countries wrote the Conservative Member of Parliament Sylvi Graham (Akershus) in a press release. According to her, the humanitarian crises around the world is leading to the high assistance levels.

– Over 125 million people worldwide have an acute need for humanitarian aid because of war, hunger and poverty.

Civilians in Aleppo applied increasingly suffering as a result of the war and the parties’ violations of humanitarian principles, and in southern Sudan it is only 40 percent UN humanitarian appeal financed.

It is against this backdrop that the government in collaboration with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals have strengthened humanitarian assistance substantially, says Graham, who sits in foreign and defense committee.

She mentions particularly the government since 2013 has doubled aid to global education.

– Over 25 percent of young people in the world are unemployed. Otherwise the school sector is gearing up sharply, the 1.5 billion people in 2030 have only primary school education, says Graham.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

