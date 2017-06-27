Norway has spent NOK 4.7 million on the Congo case

Norwegian authorities have spent NOK 4.7 million on helping Norwegians Tjostolv Moland and Joshua French after them being imprisoned in Congo in 2009.

This shows figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Nettavisen has gained access to.

These figures apply to consular assistance given to the Norwegians.

“Since the beginning of the case, ie over a period of approximately eight years, the cost of transport and utility expenses amounts to approximately 4,700,000 kroner,” says the department head for consular affairs , Monica Nagelgaard in UD, to Nettavisen.

The two Norwegians were initially sentenced to death after being found guilty in the murder of a Congolese driver.

Moland died during the incaseration, while French was released and sent to Norway on the 17 May this year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————–