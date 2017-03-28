Norway stood over negotiations on the prohibition of nuclear weapons

Negotiations on a ban on nuclear weapons is underway. Norway, the United States and most other NATO countries dropped the UN meeting where the talks began.

The purpose of the talks is to achieve a majority for a resolution in the UN that will make nuclear weapons prohibited under international law.

The countries that have nuclear weapons, is not very happy about the initiative. None of the nuclear powers voted yes when it was decided to start negotiations.

– We must be realistic, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in the UN building when negotiations began Monday.

United States is among the countries that have reacted strongly against UN negotiations. Haley said she wants a world without nuclear weapons, but pointed out that North Korea would not appreciably abide by a ban.

Representatives of Britain, France, South Korea and many other countries who also boycotted the proceedings, stand behind Haley when she explained US resistance.

Representatives of Norway were not present as Norway has chosen to stay away from the UN negotiations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today