Norway has rejected the applications of almost all the Afghan asylum seekers

Norway has over the past year rejected 99 per cent of the asylum applications from Afghan men between 18 and 34 years of age.

The EU average was 47 percent, while Italy just said no to 3 percent.

This is revealed in an analysis made by the newspaper Aftenposten based on data from the EU statistical agency Eurostat.

While this has happened the situation in Afghanistan has been steadily getting worse.

– They enforce the same regulations, but interpret them very different. Whether migrants from Afghanistan are entitled to asylum or not, is among the things European countries disagree about the most, Elizabeth Collett, director of the think tank Migration Policy Institute (MPI), told the newspaper.

Men between 18 and 34 years of age are the largest single group of Afghan asylum seekers to Europe, and , as previously mentioned, Norway has been the strictest country in processing the asylum applications of this group. Sweden and the UK have declined 90 per cent of the applications from this group.

Norway also has the highest percentage of rejection of asylum applications made by adult Afghan women in the past year, with 99 percent.

Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug emphasizes that it is the UDI and UNE which process the applications and decide who will get their asylum applications accepted, but she is pleased that many now are rejected asylum applications and that Norway has a high percentage of rejections .

-The Asylum agreement is meant for those who need protection. If the asylum applicants can stay in safe areas in their home country, they are to be advised to stay in those places rather than try to get asylum in Norway, the Minister writes in an email.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today