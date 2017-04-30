Norway suggested as mediator by the Pope

Must find peaceful solution

Pope Frans points to Norway as a possible mediator between North Korea and USA. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, appreciates the attention.

– I appreciate that the Pope has noticed Norway’s international commitment to peace in several conflict areas, including in Colombia, where we have had close dialogue with the Catholic Church, Brende writes in a comment to NTB and other media that have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter.

He will neither confirm nor deny that Norway has made itself available as a mediator or facilitator in the North Korea dispute:

– We do not comment on any roles that Norway plays in peace and reconciliation processes, Communications Advisor in the Ministry, Guri Solberg, says.

Pope Frans said that negotiations to resolve the tense situation with North Korea are needed when he addressed reporters Saturday.

– There are many mediators in the world that have made themselves available. For example, Norway is always willing to help, according to the Pope.

Brende says Norway is following the situation closely

– North Korea was also a key issue in my meetings in China recently. Norway fully supports the Security Council resolutions on sanctions against North Korea, Brende said.

– It is important that the level of tension does not escalate. The tense situation on the Korean Peninsula requires the world community to strengthen its efforts to reduce tension and find peaceful, diplomatic and political solutions for the conflict.

The goal must be to bring North Korea back to the negation table and that the country lives up to its international commitments, he concluded.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today