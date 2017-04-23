Norway takes security policy responsibility in Europe

The Government will apply for Norwegian Presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe by 2020.

– Through applying for the presidency of the OSCE, Norway takes its share of responsibility for preserving and further developing one of the most important all-European cooperation organizations we have, according to Foreign Minister Børge Brende.

An important goal during a Norwegian OSCE chairmanship is to contribute to openness, trust and relaxation through security policy dialogue. Norwaylast had the presidency of the OSCE in 1999.

Strengthening of existing tools such as the OSCE is central to the Government’s new message to the Parliament on the roadmap Norway should follow to make the best possible efforts to meet today’s security policy challenges.

